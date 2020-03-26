Official warns of virus' impact on global community

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Coronavirus outbreak across the world should not be allowed to impede cooperation and transform countries into isolated structures, the communications director of Turkey said on Thursday.

Fahrettin Altun on Twitter commented on the possible effects of coronavirus on the international community and what sort of steps should be taken into consideration in a bid to minimize its damage.

“We must not allow this virus to push countries to erect new borders that would impede global cooperation. We must not allow it to turn nations into isolated societies,” Altun said.

“President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has been working very hard to coordinate not only our national response but to increase efforts to forge a global response. International solidarity is a sine quo non in the face of a deadly virus that has left no part of the world untouched,” he added.

He further noted that Turkey addressed health challenges while also paying close attention to the economic impact of the virus and Turkey's foreign policy capabilities to increase international coordination.

"Managing the health crisis must go hand in hand w/ strict safety measures & economic support," he said.

So far, the death toll resulting from coronavirus in Turkey is tallied at 59, with 2,433 total confirmed cases.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 175 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of more than 487,600 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 22,000, while over 117,700 have recovered.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected by the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.