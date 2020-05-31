Olimpia Milan signs new contract with Kaleb Tarczewski

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Italian basketball club AX Armani Exchange Milan reached an agreement with center Kaleb Tarczewski until 2023, the club announced Saturday.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with Olimpia Milano. Over the past three and a half years, this city and it’s people have become home for me. I can’t wait to get back on the court and fight for the city of Milan," Tarczewski said on the club's website.

Tarczewski, 26, joined Milan from NBA G-League team Oklahoma City Blues in 2017.

The US center helped the Lega Basket Serie A club clinch the league title in 2018. He appeared in 82 EuroLeague games, averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

“Kaleb is a player who represents very well Olimpia’s traditional values. We are happy that he made the choice to continue to be part of our family," said General Manager Christos Stavropoulos.