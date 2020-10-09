Olympiacos beat Panathinaikos in Greek derby basketball

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Oympiacos beat Panathinaikos OPAP Athens 78-71 on Friday in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 2.

Oympiacos Piraeus' Georgios Printezis led all scores with 17 points at the Athens' O.A.C.A. Olympic Indoor Hall, also known as OAKA.

American guard Shaquielle McKissic scored 10 points and Bulgarian forward Sasha Vezenkov added nine points and eight rebounds.

Panathinaikos’ American guard Marcus Foster finished with 15 points and Greek forward Ioannis Papapetrou put in 14 points.

With this win, Oympiacos Piraeus grabbed their first victory in the EuroLeague.

– Friday's results:

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade – TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria: 90-73

Zenit St Petersburg – FC Barcelona: 74-70

Alba Berlin – FC Bayern Munich: 72-90

Ax Armani Exchange Milan – Ldlc Asvel Villeurbanne: 87-73