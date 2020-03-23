Olympic gold medalist Van der Burgh battling COVID-19

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron Van der Burgh said Sunday that he contracted the novel coronavirus.

"I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic)," he said on Twitter.

Burgh, 31, said that despite the most severe symptoms having eased, he is still battling serious fatigue and a residual cough that he could not shake.

"Please, look after yourself everyone! Health comes first – COVID-19 is no joke!" he added.

South African swimmer Van der Burgh clinched the gold medal in the 100 meter breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympic games and won silver in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro games in 2016.

South Africa has conducted 9,315 tests, of which 274 were positive with no deaths so far, according to the Health Ministry.

The virus has spread to at least 167 countries and territories, infecting over 341,000 people, with nearly 15,000 dead and close to 100,000 recovered.