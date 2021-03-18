Olympic hammer throw champ get 2-year ban for doping

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Olympic hammer throw gold medalist Dilshod Nazarov from Tajikistan was banned for two years for doping on Thursday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said a prohibited substance was detected in Nazarov's 2011 World Championships sample after being retested.

It said the 38-year-old faced "2 years ineligibility from 24 September 2019" because of the prohibited substance.

It effectively means Nazarov will not defend his title in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Nazarov bagged gold during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, his first for Tajikistan in the Olympic Games.