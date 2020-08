By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon confirmed Tuesday the signing of Turkish defender Cenk Ozkacar.

"We can confirm the arrival of Cenk Ozkacar for €1.5 million, with potential add-ons of up to a further €1.5m and a 10 percent sell-on clause," the club said on Twitter.

Olympique Lyon added that the 19-year-old inked a 5-year contract with the club, until June 30, 2025.

Ozkacar made 12 appearances last season with second-tier TFF First Lig side Altay SK.