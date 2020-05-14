Olympique Marseille’s sporting director leaves club

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – French Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille announced the departure by mutual agreement of sports director Andoni Zubizarreta on Thursday

The club's president, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, thanked Zubizarreta for his contribution to the club.

"Andoni is the first leader I recruited at the start of our project. It is therefore with great emotion that we part ways today. Since 2016, he has been by my side in all our battles,'' Eyraud said on the club's website.

''He was fully dedicated to bringing OM back to the heights it should be held to, and he always brought his expertise as we rebuilt the foundations for both the First Team and the Academy. Andoni is an honest man with great integrity. Beyond his immense role, he is a high-quality professional with whom I will always have a lot of fun talking.''

The 58-year-old Spanish director of football was appointed as director of football for the French club in October 2016 after leaving Barcelona in 2015.