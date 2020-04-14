Oman, Bahrain, Libya report more COVID-19 cases

Alaa Mohamed Aboueleinin Aly, Hamdi Yildiz and Cagri Kosak

ABU DHABI / MUSCAT / ISTANBUL (AA) – Further COVID-19 cases were confirmed in three Arab countries — Bahrain, Oman and Libya — in the last 24 hours, health authorities said Tuesday.

In Oman, 86 new cases raised the national total to 813. At least four people have died while 130 have recovered to date.

Bahrain, on the contrary, diagnosed 63 new virus cases, bringing the tally to 1,392, of which 591 have recovered. At least four patients are said to be critical.

It also recorded another fatality from the virus. In total, the Gulf nation has had seven virus-linked deaths.

In Libya, meanwhile, one more person tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 26.

The war-torn country has reported only one death so far, while at least nine patients have recovered. The number could be much higher but the government lacks an adequate testing capacity.

-Global snapshot

Nearly two million cases have been reported in 185 countries since last December when the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.

While the total death toll is almost 120,000, more than 458,000 patients have made recoveries, according to latest figures collated by Johns Hopkins University.

Europe remains to be the epicenter of the virus, however, the U.S. has surpassed all countries in terms of positive cases, and virus-linked deaths.

Billions of people around the world are in some form of restriction.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz