Oman's sultan issues decree to appoint crown prince

By Diana Shalhoub

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Sultanate of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Saeed issued two decrees Monday that define the mechanisms of power transfer in the Sultanate, appointing a Crown Prince and setting new regulations for monitoring the government's performance.

"His Majesty the Sultan issues two royal decrees including establishing a specific and stable mechanism for the transfer of the governing authority in the Sultanate and appointing the Crown Prince," the Oman News Agency reported.

The decree on the country's basic law emphasized the rule of law, the independence of the Judiciary and the ensuring of freedoms for citizens

The decree also constitutes the formation of a committee that affiliates directly to Sultan Haitham to follow up and monitor the government's performance.

Sultan Haitham assumed power in the Gulf state last year after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed, who passed away at the age of 79 after ruling Oman for nearly a half-century.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this report