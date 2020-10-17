On ship, Turkish leader due to announce latest gas find

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s president on Saturday boarded a Black Sea drill ship where he is set to officially announce details of a new discovery of natural gas reserves.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement comes closely on the heels of a historic natural gas find this summer, also in the Black Sea.

Wednesday, speaking to ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party deputies, Erdogan said: “We will personally witness the efforts on site and announce the amount of the new reserves."

The announcement this August of 320 billion cubic meters in Black Sea reserves by the drill ship Fatih made Turkey "very happy," and now more good news has come, he said.

Following this summer’s find, when the Fatih discovered the TUNA-1 well in the Sakarya Gas Field, around 170 kilometers (106 miles) off Turkey's northern coast, Turkish officials had said more reserves might be found soon.

The discovery was the biggest in Turkey's history. Officials have said the gas from the well would be ready for public use in 2023.