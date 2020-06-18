One COVID-19 case recorded in English Premier League

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – One person in the English Premier League tested positive for the new coronavirus, the top tier of English football announced on Thursday.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 15 June and Tuesday 16 June, 1,541 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive," the EPL said on its website.

The English top-flight campaign was previously suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 42,238 people in the UK.

The football division resumed on June 17 after a 100-day break.