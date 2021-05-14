Only Turkey can protect Palestinian children from Israel: Albanian journalist

By Furkan Abdula

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AA) – The only solution to the current crisis in Palestine is the protection of the civilians and children by Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Albanian journalist-writer Anisa Bahiti.

Bahati in her recent article titled Only Erdogan can protect the innocent children of Palestine, evaluated the recent events in the region.

"This crisis has only one solution. Palestinian civilians and children are being taken under the protection of Turkey and President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan. Turkey is a NATO country with a very strong and robust army and a political, diplomatic, military regional power like no one else.

"(Turkey) is the only state that Israel really fears. The sooner Turkey intervenes to protect Palestinian civilians and children, the sooner this ridiculous and bloody conflict, which is likely to be avoided, will end. That's why everyone's eyes are on Turkey and President Erdogan," said Bahati.

She noted that Arabs in the region have forgotten Palestine.

"The 10-year bloody war in Syria, the violent collapse of political systems in Egypt, the conflict and destruction in Yemen, and the 3-year internal crisis in Lebanon made the Arabs forget about the Palestinians and the Palestinian issue, dealing only with their own internal problems," Bahati added.

She recalled that the victims of the conflict in question are always vulnerable Palestinian children in the West Bank and Gaza.

"Israel's military and political tools are much stronger than the Palestinian administration's tools in the West Bank and Gaza," said Bahati.

She added that the world is only watching the tragedy.

Israeli forces in recent days have attacked Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, who were ordered to be evicted by an Israeli court.

The occupying forces also raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers in Ramadan.

The subsequent escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, killing over 120 Palestinian citizens, including children and women, according to health officials. At least 900 others have been injured, besides heavy damage to residential buildings.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

* Writing by Talha Ozturk in Belgrade