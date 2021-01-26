Onyekuru rejoins Galatasaray on loan with option to buy

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Henry Onyekuru returned to Galatasaray from Monaco on loan for the remainder of the season, the Turkish football club announced Monday.

Galatasaray said on the public disclosure platform that the club would pay nearly $790,000 for him.

Onyekuru will receive $910,000 for the remainder of this season as the Lions will have an option to buy the forward until the middle of June, the club added.

The 23-year-old was part of Galatasaray in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaign, helping the team claim the league title and Turkish Cup in 2019.

– Turkish talent Dervisoglu moves to Lions on loan

Galatasaray also confirmed the loan signing of Halil Dervisoglu from English Championship club Brentford FC.

Galatasaray will only pay €3 million ($3.6 million) to Dervisoglu as a loan transfer fee.

Dervisoglu has so far produced a goal and an assist in nine games for Brentford.

The 21-year-old has also played for Dutch club Twente.