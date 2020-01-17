Oscar Adaylarını Konuştuk. İzleyemediğimiz 1917 Tüm Ödülleri Almalı!

"Önemli Şeyler" programımızın bu bölümünde 92. Akademi Ödüllerini (Oscar) konuştuk. Aday olan fimleri değerlendirdik. Altın Küre Ödüllerini Konuştuğumuz Videomuz ► https://youtu.be/0C-XP3j9KYY Önemli Şeyler ► http://www.instagram.com/onemliseylertv
Joker — 11
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood — 10
The Irishman — 10
917 — 10
“Parasite — 6
Marriage Story 6
Little Women — 6
Bombshell — 3 ▪️En İyi Film 04:50
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite ▪️En İyi Kadın Oyuncu 8:18
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy” ▪️En İyi Erkek Oyuncu 9:23
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” ▪️En İyi Yönetmen 12:40
Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” ▪️En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu 14:27
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” ▪️En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu 17:40
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Kathy Bates “Richard Jewell” ▪️En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film 20:25
“Corpus Christi” (Polonya)
“Honeyland” (Makedonya)
“Les Miserables” (Fransa)
“Pain and Glory” (İspanya)
“Parasite” (Güney Kore) ▪️En İyi Ses Kurgusu
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ▪️En İyi Özgün Müzik
Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker)
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
Thomas Newman (1917)
John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) ▪️En İyi Kısa Animasyon Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister ▪️En İyi Kısa Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister ▪️En İyi Belgesel
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland ▪️En İyi Animasyon Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 ▪️En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo 23:05
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes ▪️En İyi Ses Miksajı 23:40
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ▪️En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği 24:48
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ▪️En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
Toy Story 4
Rocketman
Breakthrough
Frozen 2
Harriet ▪️En İyi Görsel Efekt 28:02
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ▪️En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite ▪️En İyi Kurgu 29:25
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite ▪️En İyi Saç ve Makyaj
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917 ▪️En İyi Orijinal Senaryo 31:00
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite ▪️En İyi Kısa Belgesel
In The Absence
Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha #oscar #akademiödülleri #sinema
