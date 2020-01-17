Oscar Adaylarını Konuştuk. İzleyemediğimiz 1917 Tüm Ödülleri Almalı!





92. Akademi Ödüllerini (Oscar) konuştuk. Aday olan fimleri değerlendirdik.

Joker — 11

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood — 10

The Irishman — 10

917 — 10

“Parasite — 6

Marriage Story 6

Little Women — 6

Bombshell — 3 ▪️En İyi Film 04:50

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite ▪️En İyi Kadın Oyuncu 8:18

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” ▪️En İyi Erkek Oyuncu 9:23

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” ▪️En İyi Yönetmen 12:40

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” ▪️En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu 14:27

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” ▪️En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu 17:40

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Kathy Bates “Richard Jewell” ▪️En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film 20:25

“Corpus Christi” (Polonya)

“Honeyland” (Makedonya)

“Les Miserables” (Fransa)

“Pain and Glory” (İspanya)

“Parasite” (Güney Kore) ▪️En İyi Ses Kurgusu

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ▪️En İyi Özgün Müzik

Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker)

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) ▪️En İyi Kısa Animasyon Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister ▪️En İyi Kısa Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister ▪️En İyi Belgesel

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland ▪️En İyi Animasyon Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 ▪️En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo 23:05

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes ▪️En İyi Ses Miksajı 23:40

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ▪️En İyi Görüntü Yönetmenliği 24:48

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ▪️En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

Toy Story 4

Rocketman

Breakthrough

Frozen 2

Harriet ▪️En İyi Görsel Efekt 28:02

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ▪️En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite ▪️En İyi Kurgu 29:25

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite ▪️En İyi Saç ve Makyaj

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917 ▪️En İyi Orijinal Senaryo 31:00

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite ▪️En İyi Kısa Belgesel

In The Absence

Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha #oscar #akademiödülleri #sinema

