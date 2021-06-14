Oscar-nominee Ned Beatty dies at 83

By Emre Aytekin

ANKARA (AA) – American actor Ned Beatty, known for his roles in Network, Deliverance and 1978 Superman, among others, died on Sunday at the age of 83.

His manager Deborah Miller reportedly told news outlets that Beatty passed away due to natural causes.

Born on July 6, 1937, in Louisville, Kentucky, Beatty made his debut around the age of 19, when he appeared on stage in the play Wilderness Road. He spent the first decade of his career appearing in theaters across Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana.

He played in his first feature film in John Boorman's 1972 thriller Deliverance opposite Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds. There he took on the role of Atlanta businessman Bobby Trippe.

Beatty received his first and only Academy Award nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor four years later for his role in Network.

Between 1972 and 2013, Beatty accumulated more than 160 credits in film and TV, according to the IMDb movie database.

On the TV side, he appeared in M*A*S*H, The Streets of San Francisco, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Roseanne, among many others.

His big screen credits include All the President's Men, Superman, Back to School, and Charlie Wilson’s War.

He last appeared in David E. Talbert's Baggage Claim and Thomas Beatty and Rebecca Fishman's The Big Ask.

* Writing and contributions by Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara