OSCE commends Tajikistan to enhance women’s roles

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) offered Tajikistan support to develop a strategy on the role of women there and gender equality, a top Swedish diplomat said in a statement on Friday.

Swedish Foreign Minister and chairperson-in-office of the OSCE Ann Linde, met Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and civil society representatives during a visit to Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe.

Ambassador Valeriu Chiveri, Head of Programme Office in Dushanbe accompanied Linde to the meetings.

Noting that the Women, Peace and Security agenda is a guiding theme for her position, Linde commended Tajikistan's initiative to develop a National Strategy on the Enhancement of the Role of Women, which would be "a step in the right direction."

"Societies where human rights are fully enjoyed by all are more secure and offer better prospects for sustainable, resilient and prosperous development,” said Linde.

The leaders also discussed the significance of and connection between political and economic security, human rights, democracy, the rule of law and equality.

“Tajikistan’s contribution to peace and stability in the region is essential," said Linde. "The OSCE contributes to its [Tajikistan's] efforts by strengthening border security and enabling economic connectivity in an environmentally sustainable manner."

Linde also visited one of the OSCE flagship initiatives, the Border Management Staff College, and praised the college’s continued commitment and dedication to enhancing border security and management across the Central Asian region and beyond.