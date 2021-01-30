Ottoman, modern strategies for epidemics show parallels

By Yildiz Nevin Gundogmus

ANKARA (AA) – The striking similarities between vaccination policy followed for the coronavirus and those adopted during the Ottoman era drew the attention of state archivers.

Historical documents kept by the Presidential State Archives Department shed light on the fight against epidemics and studies on life-saving vaccines during the Ottoman period.

The documents indicated that people faced epidemics like today and vaccination practices were implemented accordingly.

It was found that studies on vaccines in foreign countries were followed and “telkihanes,” or vaccine homes, and bacteriology homes, were established for studies.

Ugur Unal, head of the Archives, detailed his evaluations regarding vaccination strategy during the Ottoman era to Anadolu Agency.

Unal noted that the most significant precaution against epidemics and pandemics in history was intended to eliminate factors causing disease.

“It was always attempted to overcome the threat of an epidemic through precautions. This strategy shows great similarities with today’s practices.

When the regulations issued in the Ottoman Empire regarding smallpox are examined, it is seen that every infant was vaccinated within the first six months after birth, and later, it was obligatory to receive the vaccine at regular intervals. Besides, the vaccine was free of charge,” he said.

"For the procurement and production of vaccines, both domestic studies were carried out and studies in foreign countries were followed,” said Unal. “For this purpose, telkihanes were established with foreign doctors and specialists.”

He added that in case a certain food was thought to cause an epidemic, selling it was temporarily banned to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Underlining similarities between precautions taken to fight the coronavirus, Unal said schools were also closed to fight the epidemic in the Ottoman era.

“In case an epidemic emerges in any place, the region was quarantined to prevent the spread of the epidemic, followed by a transfer of medical personnel and medical supplies. When an epidemic emerged in another country, the passengers and products entering the country were quarantined or disinfected. For this, quarantine houses were also established,” he said.

It was further shown by documents that in case of an epidemic in a settlement, doctors, health personnel, materials and vaccines were urgently sent to the area. The widespread implementation of vaccination practices were ensured by regulations issued.

The first vaccination studies emerged to combat smallpox. A vaccine regulation was issued in 1885 to prevent the disease. This regulation was expanded with additions in 1894 and 1915.

It made it obligatory for boys and girls without any symptoms to have the smallpox vaccination in schools. A child needed to be vaccinated to go to any school in the empire.

"All civil servants, to start their service for the first time, must also be vaccinated. Newborn children must be vaccinated within the first six months. The vaccination process will be repeated every five years,” according to the regulation.

“Vaccination centers will be established by municipalities in cities and towns to vaccinate all population free of charge,” another regulation in 1915 said, stipulating that everyone should be vaccinated at least three times until the end of the age of 19.

It was also indicated in the documents that studies and travel were conducted by scientists to learn about the production of vaccines discovered in other countries.

Vaccines for rabies and tuberculosis discovered by Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch, respectively, were given great attention at the time.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara