Over 1.6B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

By Emel Oz

ANKARA (AA) – Over 1.6 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have been given worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal, showed on Saturday.

China was the most vaccinated country with 466.7 million jabs, according to the data, followed by the US with more than 281.6 million.

India has administered 187.89 million jabs, the UK 59.18 million, and Brazil 56.54 million. Germany has reported giving 44.39 million shots, France 31.54 million, and Italy 29.97 million.

The list continues with Turkey, which has administered more than 27.73 million jabs, followed by Russia, Mexico, and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 134.39 doses per 100 people.

– Turkey number 9 worldwide

According to Health Ministry data, Turkey has administered more than 27.73 million jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14.

More than 15.86 million people in the country have received their first doses, while over 11.86 million have been fully vaccinated.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two jabs, so the number of jabs given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.44 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 166.23 million cases reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz.