Over 1.77B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

By Busra Nur Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Over 1.77 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have so far been given worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal, showed on Thursday.

China is the most-vaccinated country with 566.72 million jabs, according to the data, followed by the US with 289.21 million.

India has administered 202.7 million jabs, Brazil over 64.57 million, and the UK 62 million. Germany has reportedly given nearly 47.36 million shots, France 33.68 million, and Italy 32.37 million.

The list continues with Turkey, which has administered more than 28.48 million jabs, followed by Russia, Indonesia, Spain, and Canada.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 134.39 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two jabs, so the number of jabs given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.5 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 168.47 million cases reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.