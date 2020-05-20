Over 1.7M recover from COVID-19 globally

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – The global coronavirus recoveries exceeded the 1.7 million mark on Wednesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed a total of 1,706,539 people won their battle against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The number of cases crossed 4.9 million, while 323,723 deaths recorded.

The US has the highest number of recoveries with nearly 290,000, followed by Germany's 156,881, Italy's 129,401 and Turkey's 112,895.

However, the US continues to be the worst-hit country, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths — over 1.5 million cases and nearly 92,000 fatalities.

While the UK has the second-highest death toll with 35,422, Russia has the second-highest number of cases, 308,705.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered more than 84,000 cases and 79,310 recoveries. The country recorded a single fatality since early May and its death toll stands at 4,638. The barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.