Over 100 demonstrators detained in Greek capital

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) – Over 100 people have been detained in Greece’s capital who gathered to mark the 12th anniversary of police killing of a 15-year-old boy on Sunday, local media reported.

Tension rose as police tried to disperse demonstrators that gathered in central Athens where the shooting took place, according to Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The government had announced a ban on public gatherings of more than three people as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some protesters tried to hold banners, but where stopped by the police.

Meanwhile, the Greek police said five policemen were injured following a mob attack outside the police station of Kolonos, a northwest suburb of Athens, on Saturday.

Nearly 80 people had been arrested, they said.

"Yesterday, on December 5, 2020 afternoon, nearly 80 people, with covered faces, wearing helmets and full-face hoods, tried to approach and attack the Kolonos police station," the police said.

"They cursed and attacked policemen of the DIAS unit who tried to block them. During the attack, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, they used wooden sticks, knives, penknives, fire extinguishers, teargas, and other objects,” they added.

Alexis Grigoropoulos, 15-year-old boy, was shot dead by police officer Epaminondas Korkoneas on Dec. 6, 2008 after officers approached a group of teens and allegedly provoked them. A verbal exchange ensued which led to the boy’s murder.

Grigoropoulos’ death triggered the worst riots seen in Athens since the fall of the Greek dictatorship in 1974.​​​​​​​