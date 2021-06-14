Over 100 irregular migrants held off coast of Tunisia

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elhady Elthabti and Gulsen Topcu

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – At least 114 irregular migrants were held in two separate operations off the coast of Tunisia, the country’s Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Some 101 irregular migrants who were attempting to reach Europe were held off the coast of Sfax by the country’s naval forces, said the ministry.

They were sent to Sfax to initiate legal procedures.

In a separate operation, 13 irregular migrants, two of them women, were held off the coast of Djerba island.

Irregular migration to Europe continues because of economic and humanitarian crises experienced by most of the countries in the region.

At least 500 people are known to have lost their lives this year trying to make the dangerous sea crossing along the Central Mediterranean route, according to UN Refugee Agency spokeswoman Carlotta Sami.

*Writing by Busra Nur Cakmak