Over 11,000 virus patients recover in Eurasia, C. Asia

By Anadolu Agency Staff

KIEV, Ukraine (AA) – Over 11,000 more coronavirus patients have recovered in five Eurasian and Central Asian countries, according to data released on Thursday.

– Ukraine

Recoveries in Ukraine increased by 8,378 to reach 184,782, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

The country also registered 9,850 new cases and 193 fatalities over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 430,467, including 7,731 deaths.

Some 1,269 patients were admitted to hospitals over the past day, the minister said.

– Georgia

In Georgia, 2,289 more recoveries raised the total to 33,459.

The country’s case tally surged by 2,401 over the past day, reaching 49,259, while 20 more deaths moved the toll to 401.

Following a spike in infections since early September, there are currently 4,489 patients in hospitals, 3,260 in quarantine, and 2,446 people under observation across Georgia.

– Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan reported 246 more COVID-19 recoveries, taking its total to 107,139.

According to the Health Ministry, 494 more infections and five fatalities over the past day raised the overall count above 114,000, including 1,873 deaths.

There are currently 5,223 coronavirus patients, including 340 children, under treatment in the country, with 148 in serious condition and 25 in critical state.

The government of Kazakhstan has also advised citizens to postpone all non-essential overseas travel.

– Kyrgyzstan

A total of 528 recoveries pushed the total in Kyrgyzstan to 52,343, according to the Health Ministry.

As many as 535 new COVID-19 cases raised the country’s caseload to 61,309, while four more fatalities increased the death toll to 1,167.

Some 3,430 patients are being treated in hospitals across Kyrgyzstan, with another 3,746 patients in home quarantine, according to ministry data.

– Uzbekistan

Coronavirus recoveries in Uzbekistan rose by 111 over the past day to reach 65,112.

Two more fatalities moved the death toll to 579, as 153 more infections took the overall case count to 67,932.

Some 2,241 COVID-19 patients remain under treatment in the country.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk