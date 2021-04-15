Over 13.6M virus vaccines administered in Africa so far

By Rodrigue Forku

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AA) – More than 13.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, including 12 million AstraZeneca jabs, have been administered in Africa so far, according to the World Health Organization.

In a statement on Thursday, the WHO Africa office said there have been no cases of blood coagulation disorders following vaccination in Africa.

More than 200 million people have received AstraZeneca vaccine doses around the world and cases of blood clots and low platelets are extremely low – fewer than 200 cases have been reported, according to the WHO.

“To significantly slow down COVID-19, we must avert serious illness, hospitalization and death. Every vaccine shot given moves us a step closer to ending this pandemic,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, was quoted in a statement as saying.

“African countries have put in place stringent regulations and are monitoring for side effects and any severe adverse events following vaccination. The WHO is working closely with countries to manage potential risks,” Moeti said.

Africa recorded over 4.3 million coronavirus cases. In the past 28 days, new cases rose by 50% or higher in 13 countries including Angola, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, and Kenya, according to the WHO.

The UN health agency said monitoring vaccine safety is critical to COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

"The continent has established strong regulatory agencies. Regulators from Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, and Tanzania participated in WHO global assessments for the three COVID-19 vaccines which have so far received Emergency Use Listing," the statement added.