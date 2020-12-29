Over 15,800 new COVID-19 cases reported across Turkey

By Dilara Hamit and Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Tuesday reported 15,805 more coronavirus infections and 253 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 2,783 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.17 million.

Since Monday, as many as 21,004 people recovered, taking the tally to over 2.05 million, and the death toll climbed to 20,388.

Some 183,117 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the past day, pushing the total to over 24.14 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 4,191, the data showed.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter said there was a drop in the numbers of active cases and patients in critical condition.

"Restrictions pay off. We must patiently follow the measures until we get results from the vaccine," Koca said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 1.77 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 81.46 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 46.17 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases.

While new restrictions are being imposed ahead of the holiday season, especially across Europe, countries are approving and procuring vaccines to pave the way toward the end of the pandemic.