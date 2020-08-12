Over 2,000 more detained amid protests in Belarus

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – More than 2,000 more people were detained during the ongoing protests in Belarus over the past day, pushing the total number of arrests to over 5,000, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The most massive protests against Sunday’s election results took place in Minsk, Brest, Mogilev and Novopolotsk, ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told reporters.

There were incidents of "open confrontation" with the law enforcement and 21 officers became victims of eight hit-and-runs and numerous fire bottles attacks, she added.

According to the Health Ministry, 51 people were hospitalized last night with injuries of average gravity.

The Belarusian authorities assess the damage caused by the demonstrators in the amount of 500,000 Belarusian rubles ($202,570), she said.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry claimed it arrested "three organizers of protests", including the head of the group.

The protests broke out in Belarus after incumbent Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner in the presidential elections.

Several opposition candidates have challenged the election results.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came second in the presidential race, has left the country amid rumors that she was forced to do it.

The situation in Belarus provoked deep concern throughout Europe with the leaders demanding Lukashenko to launch an open dialogue with the opposition.