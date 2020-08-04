Over 2,500 infections reported in Netherlands last week

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – The Netherlands reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the country’s public health agency said Tuesday.

Last week 2,588 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, up 1,259 cases compared to the previous week, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement.

A total of 44 people were hospitalized, a rise from 21 a week earlier, according to the statement.

“Not all of the confirmed cases, hospital admissions or deaths that were reported during the past week also occurred within the last week,” said the RVIM.

“Some patients are reported later. For this reason, the figures are often supplemented with previous reports that had not yet been included,” it added.

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University data, some 6,170 people lost their lives to the virus in the Netherlands. More than 56,000 people contracted COVID-19.