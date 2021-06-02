Over 250M vaccines administered in EU

By Agnes Szucs

BRUSSELS (AA) – More than 250 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the European Union, the EU chief said on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced that more than 80 million Europeans have been fully vaccinated.

“We are on track to reach our goal: deliver enough doses to vaccinate 70% of the adult EU population in July”, von der Leyen added.

In total, 400 million vaccine doses will be delivered to EU member states by the end of June.