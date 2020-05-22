Over 2M people have recovered from coronavirus: Study

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – More than 2 million people worldwide have successfully recovered from the novel coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University released Friday.

The university's running tally counted 2,054,125 people who have recovered, as well as over 5,205,900 million confirmed infections. Total deaths stand at 337,572.

The US continues to be the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths.

In terms of number of cases, it is followed by Russia, Brazil, the UK and Spain. But the UK, Italy and France follow the US death count.

The virus has spread to 188 countries and region since it was first detected in China in December.

Most people who contract the virus will exhibit mild symptoms, but it can be particularly deadly for people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.