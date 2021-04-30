Over 300K workers living in Gaza Strip jobless: Group

By Said Ibicioglu

GAZA STRIP, Palestine (AA) – More than 300,000 workers living in the Gaza Strip are unemployed because of the ongoing Israeli blockade and coronavirus measures, a Palestinian group said Friday.

The international community ignores the humanitarian situation of more than 2 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, said the head of the Popular Committee to End Gaza's Siege, Jamal al-Hudari, in a statement issued for the annual Labor Day on May 1.

He called for international assistance through trade unions for workers in Palestine, especially the Gaza Strip.

Authorities imposed additional measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza as the enclave has seen a surge in daily infections since the beginning of March.

The densely populated Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2006.

The blockade has undermined living conditions in the coastal enclave.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz