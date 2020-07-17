Over 675,000 people immigrated to Turkey in 2019

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – More than 675,000 people immigrated to Turkey in 2019, marking a 17.2% increase from the previous year, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

As many as 677,042 people immigrated to Turkey last year, including 578,488 foreign nationals and 98,554 Turkish citizens, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The figure comprised of 54.4% males and 45.6% females.

At 14.5%, Iraqis made up the largest group among Turkey’s foreign immigrants, followed by citizens of Turkmenistan at 13.8%.

Afghans, Syrians, and Iranians accounted for 8.2%, 7.5%, and 7.3% of the total, respectively.

According to the TurkStat data, 13.3% of all immigrants in 2019 were in the 25-29 age group, 12.2% were aged between 20-24, and 11.6% were in the 30-34 age group.

As many as 45.3% of the immigrants came to Istanbul, followed by 9.2% in the capital Ankara, 6.5% in Antalya, 3.5% in Bursa, and 2.2% in Izmir.

In the same period, 330,289 left Turkey for foreign countries, an increase of 2% from the previous year.