Paintings on Azerbaijani buildings turn heads

By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU (AA) – Facades of some buildings in the Azerbaijani capital Baku are adorned with paintings, turning ordinary structures into artworks.

Behind the campaign is IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Association, headed by President Ilham Aliyev’s daughter Leyla Aliyev. It was launched two years ago.

The ordinary buildings have become pieces of art with the paintings and started to catch the attention of the passerby.

Some murals reflect Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural elements, while others mirror the imagination of the painters.

Mehseti Huseyinova, one of the residents in the area, told Anadolu Agency that adorning the buildings in such a way was fun and seeing those paintings on their way to work motivates people.

“People come to see our neighborhood from different neighborhoods. They take pictures here,” she said thanking those who took part in the project.

*Writing by Sena Guler