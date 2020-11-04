Pakistan: 2nd wave feared as COVID-19 cases soar

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistan continued to record a surge in coronavirus cases with over 1,300 new cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day number since July 30, the Health Ministry said.

With 1,313 new infections, the nationwide caseload stood at 337,573, while 18 more people died from the virus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,867.

The country has recorded over 4,500 fresh cases in the last four days alone, prompting the government to reimpose its "smart" lockdown, mainly in 30 big cities, and make wearing of masks mandatory in public places.

Some 316,060 people have so far recovered, while active cases stood at 14,646.

On July 30, the South Asian country of over 200 million people recorded 903 cases of the novel virus, a figure which then started to decline.

Amid a resurgence in cases across the world, health experts have warned of a second wave in Pakistan as well.

Authorities also announced the shutting of all parks and entertainment venues by 6:00 p.m. local time and markets, shopping centers, restaurants, and banquet halls by 10:00 p.m. nationwide.

In May, Pakistan eased virus restrictions and reopened businesses which were closed in March.