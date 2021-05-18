Pakistan population crosses 207 million

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – The population of Pakistan is approaching 208 million, the highest level ever, the country's statistical authority said Tuesday.

The South Asian country's population is now 207.8 million, according to official results of the 2017 census.

The definitive figures were announced after more than three years due to objections from two provinces — southern Sindh and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) — which accused authorities of deliberately reducing their numbers.

Northeastern Punjab remains the largest populous province with slightly less than 110 million, followed by Sindh with 47.8 million, KP has 34 million and southwestern Balochistan with 11.3 million.

The population of the northwestern tribal belt is slightly less than 5 million.

The country's commercial capital of Karachi remains the largest populous city with more than 15 million people, followed by northeastern Lahore with 11 million.

More than 106.4 million people in Pakistan are men and 101.3 are women.

Over 60% of the population reside in rural areas.