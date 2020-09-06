Pakistan records lowest daily death toll from COVID-19

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistan recorded just two deaths from the coronavirus Sunday, the lowest single-day fatality number since the surge of the pandemic in May, according to health officials.

The number of deaths stand at 6,342, with the additional fatalities.

Another 484 infections were reported, bringing that tally to 298,513.

More than 90% of all patients, or 285,898, have recovered, but 535 are in critical condition.

Pakistan's infection rate has significantly dropped in recent weeks, compared to an average of 5,000 daily cases in May and June.

The highest number of single-day cases was nearly 7,000 last month.

The government is currently following a "mini smart lockdown" strategy. Instead of closing entire streets or shopping centers, only houses or workplaces where infections are reported will be sealed.

The country has conducted more than 2.7 million tests, according to statistics.