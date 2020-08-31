Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistan's daily number of COVID-19 infections continued to drop as authorities on Monday reported 213 additional cases, the lowest daily figure since May.

With new cases reported over the past 24 hours, the total number of infections to date reached 295,849, with 603 patients in critical condition, according to the Health Ministry data.

The data also shows a gradual decline in the number of fatalities, with six more deaths from the disease across the country, raising the death toll to 6,294.

Currently, the country's number of active coronavirus cases stands at 8,873 as over 90% of total patients — 280,682 of them — have recovered so far, according to official figures.

According to the ministry, over 2.6 million tests have been conducted so far, with 18,017 more samples tested over the past 24 hours.

The government has recently introduced a "mini smart lockdown" strategy, under which, instead of an entire street or a shopping centre, only those houses or shops where infections are reported will be sealed.