Pakistan sees record-low daily COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistan on Tuesday reported the lowest number of daily infections by the novel coronavirus, as well as fatalities linked to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Official statistics showed 553 more deaths raised the overall toll to 5,957, whereas the number of infections reached 279,699.

Recoveries have reached 248,577 at a rate of 80%, indicated the figures released by the National Command and Operation Center, the body leading Pakistan's fight against the coronavirus.

Pakistan is among a handful of countries where cases of COVID-19 have dropped considerably in recent weeks. However, health experts have cautioned that this could be the result of fewer tests.

Authorities have imposed lockdown in virus hotspots across 20 cities.

According to official statistics, the country has so far administered over 2 million tests for the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 685,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 17.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 10.5 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.