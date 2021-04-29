Pakistani party to observe Palestine Solidarity Day

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD (AA) – Pakistan's religious party Jamaat-e-Islami will observe the next two Fridays as Palestine Solidarity Day, its chief Siraj-ul-Haq said Thursday.

In a statement, Haq appealed to the nation and religious scholars to remember Palestinians in their prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"I appeal to Pakistani clerics to highlight Zionist brutalities against the innocent Palestinian Muslims in Friday sermons in mosques and create awareness among the people about the first Qibla of Islam," he said.

Every year the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan is observed as "Jerusalem Day" in several countries, including Pakistan, to denounce Israel's 1968 occupation of Jerusalem. This year it will fall on May 7.

Ahead of Jerusalem Day, banners have been displayed with slogans against the Israeli occupation in all main cities of Pakistan.

Political and religious parties have arranged rallies, seminars, and conferences to mark the day.

Haq also condemned the Israeli forces for not allowing Palestinians to perform prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"The main entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque has been closed for the past several days by Israeli occupying forces restricting the movement of Palestinians," he said.

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the closing of central Jerusalem for Palestinians by Israel since the start of Ramadan.

– Worrying situation in Kashmir

Haq also expressed grave concern over the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir saying millions of Muslims in Kashmir are still living in an open prison since August 2019.

"The lives of millions of Muslims in Kashmir have been made miserable by the Indian occupying forces. Despite the UN resolutions, the Kashmir issue has been lingering for 70 years while the United Nations is silent," he said.

Haq was referring to the Indian government's actions of August 2019 when New Delhi scrapped the longstanding special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The region is held by India and Pakistan in parts but claimed by both in full. Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have been killed and tortured in the conflict since 1989.