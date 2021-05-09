Pakistani premier urges world to protect rights of Palestinians

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – The Pakistani prime minister on Sunday urged the international community to take immediate actions to protect Palestinians in the wake of Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

"Strongly condemn Israeli Forces' attack, especially during Ramadan on Palestinians in Qibla-e- Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity and International law(s). We reiterate support for Palestinian people," Imran Khan tweeted.

"[The] International community must take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights," Khan who is currently on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, said.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to play a role to stop Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Welcoming the convening of an emergency meeting of the Arab League to discuss the situation, Qureshi called upon the EU and human rights groups to take cognizance of the violation of human rights and the international laws by Tel Aviv.

Rejecting Israel's move to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, he said there are no legal or moral reasons for this illegitimate act.

Reiterating Islamabad's long-standing stand on the Palestine issue, he said his country will continue to support Palestinians in their struggle.

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers at the beginning of this year.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs. Women were also targeted by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

Another 10 people were injured on Sunday after Israeli police intervention with plastic bullets and sound bombs after dawn prayers at the mosque.

According to an Anadolu Agency photojournalist at the scene, Israeli police, who were waiting outside the two gates, fired plastic bullets and sound bombs at the congregation leaving the compound. Palestinian youth responded by throwing stones and bottles at the police.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.