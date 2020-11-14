Pakistani premier wishes Hindus on key festival

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished the country’s Hindu community over Diwali, one of their two key festivals.

Hindus across the world are celebrating five-day Diwali, or the festival of lights, to mark the "victory of good over evil and light over darkness" on Saturday.

“Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali,” Khan said in a Twitter post.

Hindus, the largest minority in Pakistan, make up 4% of the country’s more than 200 million population.