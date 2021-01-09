‘Pakistanis who entered India inadvertently sent home’

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – Six Pakistanis who “inadvertently” strayed over the border were repatriated on Saturday, Indian authorities said.

The six men were detained a day earlier when they crossed into Indian territory along the international border in Amritsar, Punjab, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement.

“During questioning, it came to notice that they had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from them,” the authority said.

The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers on Saturday to lodge a protest, it added.

On the Pakistani authority’s request, the Pakistanis were allowed to return on “humanitarian grounds,” the Indian force said.

Last year too, the BSF also handed over six Pakistanis who crossed over inadvertently, the statement added.