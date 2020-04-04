Pakistan's coronavirus deaths climb to 40

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistan reported nine more fatalities from coronavirus in the last 48 hours raising the death toll to 40, officials said Saturday.

According to the Health Ministry, the new deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Meanwhile, the number of infected cases in the country have risen to 2,708.

A total of 126 patients have recovered, while 10 are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million, with more than 58,000 deaths. Over 226,000 people have recovered.