Pakistan's coronavirus deaths climb to 45

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) – Pakistan reported five more fatalities from coronavirus in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 45, officials said Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry, the new deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.

Meanwhile, the number of infected cases in the country have risen to 2,880.

A total of 170 patients have recovered, while 18 are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 64,700 deaths. An excess of 247,400 have recovered.