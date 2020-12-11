Pakistan's envoy: India to use UNSC membership to obfuscate terrorism

By Satuk Bugra Kutlugun and Sorwar Alam

ANKARA (AA) – India’s non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council will not bring anything good for Kashmiris as well as Pakistan, says Pakistani envoy to Turkey.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in Ankara, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said the basic aim of Indian diplomacy is to convince, persuade, dissuade Pakistan from extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris.

New Delhi will also continue its efforts to limit any possible consideration of the situation in Kashmir to advance India’s agenda of illegal occupation of the territory, he added.

“It is very clear that India will use its position on the Security Council — which we believe India does not merit to be on the Security Council, and our Permanent Representative in New York has already said so — to try to obfuscate, confuse the issue on terrorism, will try to limit any consideration, possible consolidation of the situation in Kashmir to advance its agenda of illegal occupation of the territory…,” he added.

During a meeting with Anadolu Agency’s editors at its headquarters in Ankara, Sajjad Qazi also noted that New Delhi will “also to try to score points and to make the situation as difficult as possible for Pakistan.”

“Because, the basic aim of Indian diplomacy is to convince, persuade, dissuade Pakistan from extending its model diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris.”

– Pakistan slams election of India for UNSC’s non-permanent membership

India, along with Norway, Ireland and Mexico was elected a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in June this year for a two-year term starting January 2021.

Pakistan reiterated its objection against Indian membership at the world organization, underlining that the election of India for the position raises fundamental questions.

“India stands in flagrant violation of several resolutions of the Security Council that prescribed a UN-supervised plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokeswoman Aisha Farooqui had said in an immediate response.

Pointing out India’s repeated violation of several UN Security Council resolutions regarding peace in Kashmir, Ambassador Sajjad Qazi said: “So, we do not foresee anything good coming out of Indian membership of the United Nations Security Council.”

"It will be like insider trading.… India will try to use its membership of the UN Security Council to do an inside job in insider trading and politically in the United Nations Security Council."

"We hope the international community will be smart and vigilant enough not to allow India to get away with it."

"When you are part of a body with the responsibility that the United Nations Security Council has, it is incumbent that you will not allow anybody to keep the system from inside to weaken the system from inside. Let us see, we will remain vigilant."

– India’s ‘state sponsorship of terrorism’

Sajjad Qazi also briefed about the recent terror attacks in Pakistan accusing New Delhi of financing and orchestrating the attacks to destabilize Pakistan.

In mid-November, Islamabad presented a trove of dossier extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The dossier shared with media at a press conference in Islamabad by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the country’s Armed Forces spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar include banking transactions worth over $130 million, documents, and audio clips as well as details of contacts between members of India’s intelligence agency and militants and terrorist groups inside Pakistan, including Jamaat ul Ahrar, Baloch Liberation Army and the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

New Delhi rejected the allegations.

Ambassador Sajjad Qazi noted that the dossier reveals that “Indian nexus with various terrorist outfits” is gradually deepening and New Delhi has “internalized terrorism” as an “instrument of state policy.”

Islamabad expects the international community will play its role for peace and stability in the region by “compelling India to immediately halt its state sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan,” he added.