Pakistan's premier tests positive for COVID-19

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed on Saturday.

Khan is self-isolating at home, the premier’s office said on Twitter.

The news comes just days after the prime minister received his first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in coronavirus infections over recent days, with 42 more deaths and 3,876 new cases – the highest daily tally since last July – reported on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry data.

The country’s overall caseload now stands at 623,135, including 13,799 fatalities and 579,670 recoveries.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.7 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 122.37 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 69.32 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.