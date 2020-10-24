Palestine: Al-Akhras family joins hunger strike

By Awad Rajoub

RAMALLAH (AA) – The family of Palestinian detainee Maher al-Akhras said Saturday they have joined him on a hunger strike until he is released.

"We announced starting a hunger strike until my father is free,” according to al-Akhras daughter, Tazkeer.

"We were in front of the hospital’s room … and we are not allowed to see him. There were security guards inside and outside the room," she said, referring to members of the Israeli Prison Authority.

She added that Israeli police attacked her father Friday "in a brutal manner” and "now they do not allow us to reach him."

The Israeli Supreme Court froze al-Akhras’s detention Sept. 23, prompting his announcement that he would continue his strike until his release.

Al-Akhras, who has been on a hunger strike for 90 days, was detained July 27 and held under Israel’s administrative detention policy which allows it to hold Palestinians without charge.

About 4,400 Palestinian political detainees are languishing in Israeli jails — including 39 women and 155 children – while 350 are under administrative detention.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara