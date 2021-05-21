Palestine prime minister praises international efforts to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza

By Yassine Aydi, Hacer Baser

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Friday praised international efforts to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza, including Egypt’s peace initiative, according to Palestine’s official news agency, WAFA,

Israel committed horrible crimes, including killings, intimidation and genocide in the last 11 days, he said.

Shtayyeh said Israeli attacks completely destroyed more than 20 families. He said Palestine would apply to the International Criminal Court to file a case against Israel for crimes.

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took effect early Friday.

At least 233 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and more than 1,700 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip that started on May 10, according to the Palestinian sources.

Health centers, media offices and residential neighborhoods were targeted.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk