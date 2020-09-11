Palestine recalls its ambassador to Bahrain

By Qais Abu Samra

RAMALLAH (AA) – Palestine on Friday recalled its ambassador to Manama shortly after Bahrain signed an agreement to restore ties with Israel.

Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malik "summoned the ambassador in Manama to consult and discuss the necessary steps towards the normalization agreement," according to a statement.

Israel and Bahrain agreed to establish full diplomatic relations on Friday in a second breakthrough between Israel and its Arab neighbors after it normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates last month.

The latest agreement was finalized during a telephone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to a joint US-Bahrain-Israel statement published on Twitter by US President Donald Trump.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat