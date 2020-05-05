Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus

By Qais Abu Samra

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – The Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday received a medical aid shipment from Turkey to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The shipment was delivered by interim Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Riza Demir during a reception at the Health Ministry premises.

"Turkey will continue its support to the Palestinian people to help fight coronavirus," Demir said.

"Our support to the Palestinian leadership, government and people will never stop," he stressed.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, for his part, thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government for their support to the Palestinian people.

"The aid is very important to the Palestinian government to continue its effort to combat coronavirus," he said.

"The [Turkish] aid comes at a very critical time because our capabilities are very limited," al-Malki said.

The top diplomat noted that the medical aid "reflects the distinguished relations between the Palestinian and Turkish presidents".

Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the Turkish medical aid will be distributed to hospitals and health centers in the Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip.

"We cherish the relationship between our people and our brothers in Turkey," she said.

Palestinian authorities have so far confirmed two fatalities and 366 coronavirus cases.

After appearing in Wuhan, China late last year, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 3.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with nearly 252,000 deaths and over 1.1 million recoveries.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara