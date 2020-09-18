Palestine registers 692 new virus cases, 9 fatalities

By Qais Abu Samra

RAMALLAH (AA) – Palestine on Friday confirmed 692 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine fatalities over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the country’s Health Ministry said the virus claimed seven lives in occupied West Bank, and one in Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem each.

The death toll in the country rose to 286, while the total number of infections surpassed 44,000, including 30,942 recoveries, it added.

The virus has claimed more than 946,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it broke out in China in December. The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 30 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries surpassing 20 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz from Ankara